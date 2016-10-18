- Calories per serving 170
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 0.0g
- Carbohydrate per serving 21.4g
- Fiber per serving 0.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 1mg
Lemon Drop Liqueur
Locals often unwind at Ray's Boathouse with a bracing summer cocktail like this one. Fresh lemon juice and lemon rind add bright tang and a beautiful hue to this liqueur. Begin a batch three weeks before you plan to serve it. Pour over ice with two parts sparkling water for a cool, delicious lemon spritzer. To serve straight up, coat the rim of a chilled martini glass in lemon juice, then dip the rim in sugar. Garnish with a slice of lemon.
Enjoy a refreshing summer beverage with a sour kick. Remember that alcohol has 7 calories per gram, and it doesn't provide any nutrients, so enjoy in moderation.
How to Make It
Combine sugar and water in a medium saucepan; cook over medium heat 5 minutes or until sugar dissolves, stirring constantly. Remove from heat; stir in rind. Cool completely. Stir in vodka and lemon juice.
Sterilize 2 wide-mouthed, 1-quart jars according to manufacturer's directions. Divide vodka mixture between jars. Cover each jar with metal lid; screw on band. Store in a cool, dark place for 3 weeks, shaking jar every other day.
Line a fine-mesh sieve with a double layer of cheesecloth; strain mixture through cheesecloth into a bowl. Discard solids. Return liqueur to jars or clean decanter; store chilled in refrigerator or freezer.
Note: Mixture will keep in the freezer for up to a year.