- Calories per serving 184
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 22%
- Fat per serving 4.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Protein per serving 32.7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 1.2g
- Fiber per serving 0.6g
- Cholesterol per serving 134mg
- Iron per serving 2.2mg
- Sodium per serving 536mg
- Calcium per serving 40mg
Tilapia in Mustard Cream Sauce
Photo: Jan Smith
"Orange roughy or chicken can be used instead of tilapia, and tomatoes or spinach can be substituted for mushrooms." -Alix McLearen, Wesley Chapel, FL
How to Make It
Step 1
Sprinkle fish with thyme, pepper, and salt. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add fish; cook 1 minute on each side. Add broth, and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 5 minutes. Add mushrooms; cook, uncovered, 1 minute or until mushrooms are tender. Remove fish from pan; keep warm.
Step 2
Add cream and mustard to pan; stir with a whisk until well combined. Cook 1 minute or until thoroughly heated. Serve sauce over fish.