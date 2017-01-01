Tilapia in Mustard Cream Sauce

Photo: Jan Smith
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 fillet and 1/4 cup sauce)
Alix McLearen
March 2016

"Orange roughy or chicken can be used instead of tilapia, and tomatoes or spinach can be substituted for mushrooms." -Alix McLearen, Wesley Chapel, FL

Ingredients

  • 4 (6-ounce) tilapia fillets
  • 1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • Cooking spray
  • 3/4 cup fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 ounce portobello mushrooms, thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons whipping cream
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 184
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 22%
  • Fat per serving 4.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Protein per serving 32.7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 1.2g
  • Fiber per serving 0.6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 134mg
  • Iron per serving 2.2mg
  • Sodium per serving 536mg
  • Calcium per serving 40mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Sprinkle fish with thyme, pepper, and salt. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add fish; cook 1 minute on each side. Add broth, and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 5 minutes. Add mushrooms; cook, uncovered, 1 minute or until mushrooms are tender. Remove fish from pan; keep warm.

Step 2

Add cream and mustard to pan; stir with a whisk until well combined. Cook 1 minute or until thoroughly heated. Serve sauce over fish.

