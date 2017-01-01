- Calories per serving 16
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 21%
- Fat per serving 0.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Protein per serving 0.5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 3.2g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.3mg
- Sodium per serving 334mg
- Calcium per serving 4mg
Salsa Verde
Photo: Jan Smith
This easy 5-ingredient salsa verde recipe is a great way to enjoy fresh tomatillos. Serve with your favorite tortilla chips.
How to Make It
Discard husks and stems from the tomatillos. Combine tomatillos and remaining ingredients in a food processor; pulse until coarsely chopped.