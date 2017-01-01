Greek-Style Picnic Salad

Becky Luigart-Stayner
Yield
10 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Katherine Andrews
March 2016

For authentic Greek flavor, substitute two teaspoons chopped fresh oregano for dried.

The combination of beans, like garbanzo beans, and rice, preferably whole grain rice, is a complete source of protein and fiber. Protein is crucial for muscle repair, but it does not actually build muscle.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups uncooked white rice
  • 1 cup boiling water
  • 3/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes, packed without oil
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 8 cups bagged prewashed spinach (about 8 ounces)
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 cups (8 ounces) reduced-fat feta cheese, crumbled
  • 1/4 cup chopped pitted kalamata olives
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 (15 1/2-ounce) can chickpeas (garbanzo beans), rinsed and drained
  • 3 tablespoons pine nuts, toasted
  • 10 lemon wedges (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 288
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
  • Fat per serving 9.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
  • Protein per serving 10.3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 41.8g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 8mg
  • Iron per serving 3.4mg
  • Sodium per serving 713mg
  • Calcium per serving 110mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook rice according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Cool to room temperature; set aside.

Step 2

Combine boiling water and sun-dried tomatoes in a bowl; let stand 30 minutes or until soft. Drain and cut into 1-inch pieces.

Step 3

Heat 1 1/2 teaspoons oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add spinach and garlic; sauté 3 minutes or until spinach wilts. Combine rice, tomatoes, spinach mixture, cheese, and next 5 ingredients (through chickpeas). Drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon oil; toss gently to coat. Sprinkle with nuts; serve with lemon wedges, if desired.

