- Calories per serving 288
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
- Fat per serving 9.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
- Protein per serving 10.3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 41.8g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 8mg
- Iron per serving 3.4mg
- Sodium per serving 713mg
- Calcium per serving 110mg
Greek-Style Picnic Salad
For authentic Greek flavor, substitute two teaspoons chopped fresh oregano for dried.
The combination of beans, like garbanzo beans, and rice, preferably whole grain rice, is a complete source of protein and fiber. Protein is crucial for muscle repair, but it does not actually build muscle.
How to Make It
Cook rice according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Cool to room temperature; set aside.
Combine boiling water and sun-dried tomatoes in a bowl; let stand 30 minutes or until soft. Drain and cut into 1-inch pieces.
Heat 1 1/2 teaspoons oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add spinach and garlic; sauté 3 minutes or until spinach wilts. Combine rice, tomatoes, spinach mixture, cheese, and next 5 ingredients (through chickpeas). Drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon oil; toss gently to coat. Sprinkle with nuts; serve with lemon wedges, if desired.