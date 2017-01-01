- Calories per serving 28
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 0.7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 6.8g
- Fiber per serving 1.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.3mg
- Sodium per serving 103mg
- Calcium per serving 29mg
Spicy Pickled Okra
It's easier than you think to pickle your own okra, and pickling is a great way to make use of an abundant garden harvest. Serve these spicy and crunchy pods as a side dish or part of a relish tray. They're also an unusual garnish for a martini.
Offer a different kind of appetizer that's low in calories, sodium, fat and cholesterol. Okras, or lady fingers, are a good source of folate, which is crucial during pregnancy and for heart health.
How to Make It
Combine vinegar and the next 7 ingredients (through cumin seeds) in a large saucepan; bring to a boil. Cook 1 minute or until sugar and salt dissolve, stirring frequently. Remove from heat; stir in fresh dill sprigs, jalapeños, and okra pods. Cool completely; pour mixture into an airtight container. Cover and chill.
Note: Refrigerate okra in an airtight container for up to two weeks.