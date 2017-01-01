Beef, Okra, and Potato Kebabs

Photo: Jan Smith
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 2 kebabs)
Kebabs are a favorite way to grill meat and vegetables. This recipe features an unusual, delicious grilled okra. Grilling infuses the pods with smoky flavor, and it allows them to maintain their firm texture.

Recipe Is:
Gluten-Free

Ingredients

  • 8 fingerling potatoes, each cut in half lengthwise
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons prepared horseradish
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons whole-grain Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons sugar
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1 cup (1-inch-square) cut red bell pepper
  • 16 small okra pods
  • 8 shallots, peeled and halved
  • 1 pound boneless sirloin steak, trimmed and cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 1 medium yellow squash, halved lengthwise and cut into 1/2-inch slices (about 2 cups)
  • Cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 338
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
  • Fat per serving 11.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
  • Protein per serving 30.6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 30.4g
  • Fiber per serving 3.9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 76mg
  • Iron per serving 4.8mg
  • Sodium per serving 564mg
  • Calcium per serving 76mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place potatoes in a saucepan; cover with water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 15 minutes or until tender; drain. Cool.

Step 2

Combine parsley and the next 6 ingredients (through black pepper) in a large bowl, stirring well; stir in 1/4 teaspoon salt. Add potatoes, bell pepper, okra, shallots, beef, and squash; toss well to coat. Cover and chill 1 hour.

Step 3

Prepare grill.

Step 4

Thread vegetables and beef alternately onto each of 8 (10-inch) skewers. Sprinkle kebabs evenly with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Place kebabs on grill rack coated with cooking spray; grill 10 minutes or until desired degree of doneness, turning occasionally.

