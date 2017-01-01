- Calories per serving 207
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 12g
- Carbohydrate per serving 29g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 17mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 365mg
- Calcium per serving 83mg
Grano: Antipasto Grano Salad
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Bring water to a boil; add grano. Simmer covered until tender, about 50 minutes. Chill.
Step 2
Combine salad mix with grano and next 6 ingredients (artichoke hearts through red onion) in a large bowl; toss well. Drizzle salad dressing over salad mix and toss gently. Sprinkle grated cheese over top of salad. Yield: 4 servings (serving size: 1 cup)