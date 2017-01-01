Grano: Antipasto Grano Salad

Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Jerry Gulley
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups water
  • 1/2 cup grano
  • 1 (14-ounce) package European salad mix
  • 1 14-ounce) can quartered artichoke hearts, drained
  • 1/2 cup diced ham
  • 1/2 red bell pepper, cut into strips
  • 1/4 cup bottled pepperocini
  • 2 tablespoons sliced black olives
  • 1 tablespoon diced red onion
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons low-fat bottled Italian dressing
  • 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 207
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 12g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 29g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 17mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 365mg
  • Calcium per serving 83mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring water to a boil; add grano. Simmer covered until tender, about 50 minutes. Chill.

Step 2

Combine salad mix with grano and next 6 ingredients (artichoke hearts through red onion) in a large bowl; toss well. Drizzle salad dressing over salad mix and toss gently. Sprinkle grated cheese over top of salad. Yield: 4 servings (serving size: 1 cup)

