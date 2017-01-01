- Calories per serving 227
- Fat per serving 15g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 19g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 15mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 478mg
- Calcium per serving 132mg
Fruit and Vegetable Salad Supreme
Start your shower or dinner party with a crisp, fragrant green salad. The rich ingredients in this must-have salad recipe make it a go-to for any gathering on your calendar.
Get your fill of, well, everything with the salad supreme. This dish is rich in protein, fiber, healthy unsaturated fats, antioxidants and vitamin C. The combination of fruits and vegetables make it a great way to satisfy a good portion of your daily nutrient needs.
How to Make It
Bring a large saucepan filled with water to a boil. Prepare a bowl of ice water. Add asparagus and carrot to boiling water. Remove after 2 minutes, or when color has brightened; drain and plunge into ice water. Drain, and pat dry.
Combine salad greens, strawberries, and vegetables. Add dressing; toss well before serving. Top with cheese and pecans.