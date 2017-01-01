Double Apple Crumble

Photo: Leigh Beisch
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
45 Mins
Yield
6 servings (serving size: about 3/4 cup)
Karen Levin
March 2016

This apple dessert recipe gets double apple flavor from crisp Braeburn apples plus apple butter and features a buttery topping of oats and cinnamon.

Ingredients

  • 5 cups sliced peeled apples, such as Braeburn (about 2 pounds)
  • 3 tablespoons apple butter
  • Cooking spray
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup regular oats, uncooked
  • 1/4 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 3 tablespoons chilled butter
  • 1/3 cup chopped pecans

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 251
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 40g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 15mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 29mg
  • Calcium per serving 30mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°.

Step 2

Combine apples and apple butter; arrange in 8-inch square baking dish coated with cooking spray, pressing down lightly to compact.

Step 3

Combine flour, oats, sugar, cinnamon, and salt in a medium bowl; cut in butter using a pastry blender or 2 knives until mixture resembles coarse meal. Stir in pecans. Sprinkle mixture over apples. Bake at 375° for 45 minutes or until bubbly and golden brown.

