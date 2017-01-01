- Calories per serving 251
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 40g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 15mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 29mg
- Calcium per serving 30mg
Double Apple Crumble
Photo: Leigh Beisch
This apple dessert recipe gets double apple flavor from crisp Braeburn apples plus apple butter and features a buttery topping of oats and cinnamon.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 375°.
Step 2
Combine apples and apple butter; arrange in 8-inch square baking dish coated with cooking spray, pressing down lightly to compact.
Step 3
Combine flour, oats, sugar, cinnamon, and salt in a medium bowl; cut in butter using a pastry blender or 2 knives until mixture resembles coarse meal. Stir in pecans. Sprinkle mixture over apples. Bake at 375° for 45 minutes or until bubbly and golden brown.