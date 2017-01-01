Double Apple Crumble

Combine apples and apple butter; arrange in 8-inch square baking dish coated with cooking spray, pressing down lightly to compact.

Step 3

Combine flour, oats, sugar, cinnamon, and salt in a medium bowl; cut in butter using a pastry blender or 2 knives until mixture resembles coarse meal. Stir in pecans. Sprinkle mixture over apples. Bake at 375° for 45 minutes or until bubbly and golden brown.