Italian Sausage and Spinach Lasagna

Photo: Leigh Beisch
Yield
8 servings (serving size: 1/8 of lasagna)
Karen Levin
March 2016

Feed your family this fantastic italian sausage and spinach lasagna dish for an easy weeknight meal.

Lasagna with meat is a great source of protein, and the cheeses are packed with calcium. Choosing reduced-fat or fat-free cheese saves on the saturated fat but still provides the taste and calcium.

Ingredients

  • 6 whole wheat uncooked lasagna noodles
  • 8 ounces hot or mild turkey Italian sausage
  • 1 (26-ounce) jar no-salt-added spaghetti sauce
  • 1 cup shredded carrot
  • 1 (15-ounce) carton fat-free ricotta cheese
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup hot water
  • 1 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed, drained, and squeezed dry
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil
  • 2 cups (8 ounces) preshredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, divided

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 354
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 21g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 36g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 35mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 439mg
  • Calcium per serving 384mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°.

Step 2

Cook noodles according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Drain, but do not rinse. Arrange noodles in a single layer on wax paper to prevent sticking.

Step 3

Remove casings from sausage. Cook sausage in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until browned, stirring to crumble. Drain well; return to pan. Add spaghetti sauce and carrot; simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes.

Step 4

Spoon 3/4 cup sauce mixture in bottom of a 13 x 9-inch baking dish. Arrange 3 noodles over sauce. Combine ricotta cheese, salt, 1/2 cup hot water, spinach, and basil in a large bowl; spoon half of mixture over noodles. Top with 1 cup mozzarella cheese and 1 cup sauce mixture. Repeat layers with remaining ricotta mixture, 3 noodles, and remaining sauce mixture. Cover dish with foil; bake at 375° for 35 minutes. Uncover, sprinkle with remaining 1 cup mozzarella, and bake 30 minutes. Let stand 10-15 minutes before serving.

