Grilled Chicken Salad With Avocado and Mango

Photo: Leigh Beisch
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
8 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 chicken breast plus 2 cups salad)
Karen Levin
March 2016

This grilled chicken salad is the perfect quick and easy dinner choice for a busy weeknight. With less than 200 calories per serving, it''s a wonderfully refreshing and healthy meal.

Who says salads have to be boring? Dress up leafy greens, which are rich in folate and vitamin C, with protein-packed grilled chicken, antioxidant-rich mango and avocados, which are a great source of heart-healthy monounsaturated fats.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 2 tablespoons mango chutney
  • 1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce
  • 3/4 teaspoon grated peeled fresh ginger
  • 4 (4-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken-breast halves
  • Cooking spray
  • 8 cups mixed salad greens
  • 1 cup diced peeled mango
  • 3/4 cup diced peeled avocado

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 185
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 24g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 3mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 203mg
  • Calcium per serving 112mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Prepare grill.

Step 2

Combine oil, juice, chutney, soy sauce, and ginger in a small bowl. Place chicken on large plate; spoon 2 tablespoons oil mixture over chicken, reserving the rest for the salad. Turn chicken to coat, and let stand 5 minutes.

Step 3

Place chicken on grill rack coated with cooking spray; grill 4 minutes on each side or until chicken is done, brushing with oil mixture from plate before turning. Slice chicken crosswise into strips.

Step 4

Arrange greens, mango, and avocado on 4 serving plates. Arrange chicken over greens. Drizzle reserved dressing over salads.

Step 5

Andrea''s Wine Pick: A California Fumd Blanc offers the perfect balance to complement the tangy dressing. Look for Dry Creek from California ($12) or Hogue from Washington ($8).--Andrea Immer Robinson

