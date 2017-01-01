Asparagus-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 400oF.

Step 2 Clean mushroom caps with a damp paper towel. Cut off stems from mushroom caps; rinse under cold water. Coarsely chop stems and set aside. Use a spoon or paring knife to scrape out and discard gills from mushroom caps. Brush 2 teaspoons of the oil over mushroom caps; place oiled sides down on a 15 x 10 inch jelly roll pan or baking sheet.

Step 3 Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add asparagus, shallots, garlic and chopped mushroom stems. Cook 5 to 6 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; stir in tomato, salt and pepper. Spoon mixture into mushroom caps. Combine bread crumbs and cheese; sprinkle evenly over mushrooms. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until hot and crumbs are golden brown. Yield: 4 servings (serving size: 1 stuffed mushroom cap).