Asparagus-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

Photo: Leigh Beisch
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 4 large portabello mushrooms (1 to 1-1/4 pounds)
  • 1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 1/2 cups cut fresh asparagus (about 5 ounces spears)
  • 1/3 cup chopped shallots or sweet onion
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 large plum tomato, diced (1/2 cup)
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 cup fresh multigrain bread crumbs*
  • 1/4 cup grated Romano or Parmesan cheese

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400oF.

Step 2

Clean mushroom caps with a damp paper towel. Cut off stems from mushroom caps; rinse under cold water. Coarsely chop stems and set aside. Use a spoon or paring knife to scrape out and discard gills from mushroom caps. Brush 2 teaspoons of the oil over mushroom caps; place oiled sides down on a 15 x 10 inch jelly roll pan or baking sheet.

Step 3

Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add asparagus, shallots, garlic and chopped mushroom stems. Cook 5 to 6 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; stir in tomato, salt and pepper. Spoon mixture into mushroom caps. Combine bread crumbs and cheese; sprinkle evenly over mushrooms. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until hot and crumbs are golden brown. Yield: 4 servings (serving size: 1 stuffed mushroom cap).

Step 4

*To make fresh bread crumbs, tear 1 to 2 slices multigrain bread into pieces and process in a food processor until coarse crumbs appear. Extra bread crumbs may be placed in a food storage freezer bag and frozen up to 3 months.

