Scrambled Eggs With Smoked Salmon, Spinach, and Chives

Photo: Leigh Beisch
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
5 Mins
Yield
6 servings (serving size: 1/2 cup egg mixture over 1/2 toasted english muffin)
Health.com
March 2016

This filling breakfast of scrambled eggs, salmon, and spinach on whole wheat English muffins is quick, easy, and satisfying!

This protein-packed wake-up call is full of the heart-healthy good fats—omega-3s. Substitute a plain English muffin with a whole-wheat variety and get triple the fiber and iron and almost six times the calcium.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 5 large eggs
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 ounces thinly sliced smoked salmon, diced
  • 1/2 cup (4 ounces) 1/3-less-fat cream cheese, diced
  • 1 cup chopped fresh spinach
  • 3 whole wheat English muffins, split and toasted
  • 1 tablespoon chopped chives (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 210
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 15g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 190mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 613mg
  • Calcium per serving 138mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in medium nonstick skillet over medium heat. Combine eggs and pepper in medium bowl; stir well with whisk. Pour egg mixture into skillet; cook 30 seconds or until mixture begins to thicken, stirring slowly with wooden spoon.

Step 2

Stir in salmon and cream cheese; cook 30 seconds, smashing cream cheese lumps with spoon. Stir in spinach; cook 2 minutes or until spinach wilts and eggs are cooked, stirring constantly. Top each muffin half with 1/2 cup egg mixture. Garnish with chives, if desired.

Step 3

Note: Nutritional analysis includes Sugars 3g.

