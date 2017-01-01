Pumpernickel Toasts With Smoked Salmon and Horseradish Cream

Photo: Leigh Beisch
Yield
12 triangles (serving size: 3 triangles)
March 2016

Prep: 10 minutes. These make a light supper or elegant lunch entrée. Serve with a green salad tossed with sliced cucumber.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon light mayonnaise
  • 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh dill
  • 1 teaspoon prepared horseradish
  • 3 (1-ounce) slices pumpernickel bread, toasted
  • 1 tablespoon capers
  • 3 ounces thinly sliced smoked salmon
  • Dill sprigs (optional)
  • 1 lemon, cut into wedges

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 100
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 12g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 7mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 681mg
  • Calcium per serving 21mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine mayonnaise, dill, and horseradish in a small bowl.

Step 2

Cut each bread slice into 4 triangles. Layer each slice with 1/3 of the mayonnaise mixture, a few capers, 1 slice salmon, and dill sprig, if desired. Serve at room temperature with lemon wedges.

Step 3

Note: Nutritional analysis includes Sugars 0g.

