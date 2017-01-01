Smoked Salmon and Farfalle in Lemon Cream Sauce

Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
25 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 2 cups)
March 2016

This tasty dish features smoked salmon, pasta, and a lemon cream sauce made with reduced-fat sour cream. It's ready in 25 minutes, making it a great choice for weeknight dinners.

Make the most of this protein-packed dish and cut out the saturated fat by using fat-free sour cream. Peas, although vegetables, are considered a starch. Toss in other veggies like broccoli for fiber and vitamin C. Smoked salmon is high in sodium, so cut out the extra sodium and opt out of adding the optional salt.

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces farfalle pasta
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 large finely chopped shallots (about 1/2 cup)
  • 1 cup dry white wine
  • 1/2 cup reduced-fat sour cream
  • 1 (10-ounce) bag frozen peas
  • 4 ounces thinly sliced smoked salmon
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon minced tarragon
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt (optional)
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 534
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 21g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 80g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 22mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 994mg
  • Calcium per serving 100mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook pasta. Drain in a colander over a bowl, reserving 1/4 cup cooking liquid.

Step 2

Heat oil in medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Add shallots; cook 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Add wine; simmer 8 minutes or until reduced to about 1/2 cup. Add sour cream, stirring with whisk until smooth. Remove from heat; stir in peas and salmon.

Step 3

Combine pasta and reserved cooking liquid with cream sauce. Stir in juice and tarragon. Let stand 3 minutes for pasta to absorb sauce. Season with salt and pepper, if desired. Serve warm.

Step 4

Note: Nutritional analysis includes Sugars 7g.

