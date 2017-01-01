Smoked Salmon and Farfalle in Lemon Cream Sauce

This tasty dish features smoked salmon, pasta, and a lemon cream sauce made with reduced-fat sour cream. It's ready in 25 minutes, making it a great choice for weeknight dinners.

Make the most of this protein-packed dish and cut out the saturated fat by using fat-free sour cream. Peas, although vegetables, are considered a starch. Toss in other veggies like broccoli for fiber and vitamin C. Smoked salmon is high in sodium, so cut out the extra sodium and opt out of adding the optional salt.