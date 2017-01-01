- Calories per serving 433
- Fat per serving 17g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 15g
- Carbohydrate per serving 59g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 13mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 410mg
- Calcium per serving 175mg
Butternut Squash and Pine-Nut Risotto
Prep: 15 minutes Cook: 70 minutes
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 450°.
Combine squash, 2 teaspoons oil, salt, cumin, and coriander. Place in a single, uncrowded layer on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray; bake at 450° for 20-25 minutes, turning once.
Place nuts in a dry skillet over medium-high heat. Cook, stirring frequently, 3 minutes or until lightly browned. Transfer to a plate.
Simmer broth and water in a medium saucepan (do not boil). Keep warm over low heat.
Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion; cook, stirring occasionally, 6 minutes or until golden brown. Add rice; cook 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add broth, 1/2 cup at a time, stirring constantly until each portion of broth is absorbed before adding the next (about 30 minutes total).
Remove pot from heat; stir in squash, cheese, and nuts. Season generously with pepper and additional salt, if desired.