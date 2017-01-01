Butternut Squash and Pine-Nut Risotto

Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: about 1 1/4 cups)
Health.com
March 2016

Prep: 15 minutes Cook: 70 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 cups (1/2-inch) cubed peeled butternut squash
  • 2 teaspoons plus 1 tablespoon olive oil, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground coriander
  • Cooking spray
  • 1/4 cup pine nuts
  • 4 cups fat-free, less-sodium chicken or vegetable broth
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 1/2 cups thinly sliced onion
  • 1 cup Arborio rice or other short-grained rice
  • 1/2 cup (4 ounces) grated fresh Parmesan
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • Additional salt (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 433
  • Fat per serving 17g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 15g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 59g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 13mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 410mg
  • Calcium per serving 175mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 450°.

Step 2

Combine squash, 2 teaspoons oil, salt, cumin, and coriander. Place in a single, uncrowded layer on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray; bake at 450° for 20-25 minutes, turning once.

Step 3

Place nuts in a dry skillet over medium-high heat. Cook, stirring frequently, 3 minutes or until lightly browned. Transfer to a plate.

Step 4

Simmer broth and water in a medium saucepan (do not boil). Keep warm over low heat.

Step 5

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion; cook, stirring occasionally, 6 minutes or until golden brown. Add rice; cook 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add broth, 1/2 cup at a time, stirring constantly until each portion of broth is absorbed before adding the next (about 30 minutes total).

Step 6

Remove pot from heat; stir in squash, cheese, and nuts. Season generously with pepper and additional salt, if desired.

