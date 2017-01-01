- Calories per serving 278
- Fat per serving 22g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 15g
- Carbohydrate per serving 6g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 30mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 837mg
- Calcium per serving 265mg
Tapas Platter
Photo: Tina Rupp
Talk about variety: The Spanish tradition of nibbling just a bit from several dishes is a great way to satisfy your appetite.
How to Make It
Step 1
Place cheese, almonds, olives, and Minted Chutney-Roasted Peppers in separate small bowls. (Be sure to have an empty bowl on hand for olive pits).
Step 2
Fan ham in overlapping slices on a plate.
Step 3
Give guests small plates, or place all bowls on a single tray (ham may be placed directly on tray, along with flatbread for peppers). Serve with toothpicks.