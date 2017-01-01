Minted Chutney-Roasted Peppers

Photo: Tina Rupp
Yield
7 servings (serving size: 1/4 cup)
March 2016

Prep: 20 minutes Cook: 11 minutes

Ingredients

  • 3 red bell peppers (about 1 1/2 pounds)
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon mango chutney (such as Major Grey's)
  • 2 tablespoons capers
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint
  • 1 (5.25-ounce) package foccacia or other flatbread

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 59
  • Fat per serving 2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 21g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 10g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 100mg
  • Calcium per serving 9mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cut pepper in half lengthwise; discard seeds and membranes. Place pepper halves, skin sides up, on a foil-lined baking sheet, and flatten with hand. Broil 10 minutes or until blackened. Place pepper halves in a zip-top plastic bag, and seal. Let cool. Peel pepper, and cut into strips.

Step 2

Combine vinegar, oil, and chutney in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on HIGH 1 minute or until chutney dissolves. Stir in caper and mint, and toss with pepper strips. Serve chutney alongside foccacia or other flatbread.

Step 3

Note: Nutritional analysis includes Sugars 7g.

