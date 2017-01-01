- Calories per serving 419
- Fat per serving 24g
- Saturated fat per serving 7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Protein per serving 47g
- Carbohydrate per serving 1g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 152mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 311mg
- Calcium per serving 37mg
Organic Rosemary Roast Chicken
Photo: Tina Rupp
Prep: 20 minutes Cook: 70 minutes. It's amazing how just a handful of ingredients produces this amazing dish.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 425°.
Step 2
Remove and discard giblets and neck from chicken. Rinse chicken with cold water; pat dry. Trim excess fat. Starting at neck cavity, loosen skin from breast and drumsticks by inserting fingers, gently pushing between skin and meat.
Step 3
Combine garlic and rosemary. Rub seasoning mixture under loosened skin and into the body cavity. Sprinkle salt and pepper evenly over entire outside surface of chicken.
Step 4
Place chicken in a shallow roasting pan coated with cooking spray. Bake at 425° for 10 minutes. Reduce heat to 375°; bake 1 hour or until a thermometer registers 180°. Let stand 5 minutes.