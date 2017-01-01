- Calories per serving 417
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 34g
- Carbohydrate per serving 41g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 68mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 849mg
- Calcium per serving 226mg
Meatball Sandwiches
Photo: Leigh Beisch
Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 16 minutes
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine sirloin, breadcrumbs, 1/4 cup sauce, and salt in a bowl; shape mixture into 12 (1-inch) meatballs.
Step 2
Heat a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add meatballs; cook 6 minutes, browning on all sides. Drain well. Wipe pan with a paper towel.
Step 3
Return meatballs to the pan over medium-high heat. Add green bell pepper and onion; cook 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Step 4
Add 1 1/2 cups sauce; cover, reduce heat, and simmer 8 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Spoon meatball mixture into rolls; top with mozzarella cheese and, if desired, basil. Let stand 1 minute before serving to melt cheese.
Step 5
Note: Nutritional analysis includes Sugars 5g.