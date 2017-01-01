Meatball Sandwiches

Photo: Leigh Beisch
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 sandwich)
Health.com
March 2016

Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 16 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound ground sirloin
  • 2 tablespoons seasoned breadcrumbs
  • 1 3/4 cups tomato-and-basil pasta sauce (such as Classico), divided
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped green bell pepper
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced onion
  • 4 (6-inch) hoagie or French bread rolls, toasted if desired
  • 1/2 cup preshredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 417
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 34g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 41g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 68mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 849mg
  • Calcium per serving 226mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine sirloin, breadcrumbs, 1/4 cup sauce, and salt in a bowl; shape mixture into 12 (1-inch) meatballs.

Step 2

Heat a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add meatballs; cook 6 minutes, browning on all sides. Drain well. Wipe pan with a paper towel.

Step 3

Return meatballs to the pan over medium-high heat. Add green bell pepper and onion; cook 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 4

Add 1 1/2 cups sauce; cover, reduce heat, and simmer 8 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Spoon meatball mixture into rolls; top with mozzarella cheese and, if desired, basil. Let stand 1 minute before serving to melt cheese.

Step 5

Note: Nutritional analysis includes Sugars 5g.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up