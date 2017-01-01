Meatball Sandwiches

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine sirloin, breadcrumbs, 1/4 cup sauce, and salt in a bowl; shape mixture into 12 (1-inch) meatballs.

Step 2 Heat a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add meatballs; cook 6 minutes, browning on all sides. Drain well. Wipe pan with a paper towel.

Step 3 Return meatballs to the pan over medium-high heat. Add green bell pepper and onion; cook 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 4 Add 1 1/2 cups sauce; cover, reduce heat, and simmer 8 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Spoon meatball mixture into rolls; top with mozzarella cheese and, if desired, basil. Let stand 1 minute before serving to melt cheese.