Chicken Paillards

Photo: Leigh Beisch
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 chicken breast)
Health.com
March 2016

Prep: 7 minutes Cook: 6 minutes. Top chicken with salad, or serve it alongside.

Spice up a plain piece of chicken with this recipe that's quick, easy, and healthy. Use minimal salt, especially for those who have hypertension. It's important to balance sodium intake because it can increase blood pressure.

Ingredients

  • 4 (4-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken-breast halves
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 92
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 0.0g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 37mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 172mg
  • Calcium per serving 8mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place each chicken-breast half between two sheets of heavy-duty plastic wrap, and pound to 1/2-inch thickness using a meat mallet or a rolling pin. Salt and pepper both sides of each chicken-breast half.

Step 2

Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken; sauté 3 minutes per side, until golden and cooked through. Cook in batches if necessary to prevent from crowding the pan.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up