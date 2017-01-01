Wilted Escarole Salad with Figs, Bacon, and Blue Cheese

Photo: Leigh Beisch
Yield
4 servings (serving size: about 1 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

Prep: 10 minutes Cook: 15 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 bacon slices
  • 1 head escarole
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons minced shallots
  • 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons fresh orange juice
  • 1/4 cup dried figs, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese (about 4 ounces)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 208
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 26g
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 14mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 326mg
  • Calcium per serving 218mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook bacon in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until crisp. Remove bacon from pan and crumble. Set aside, and reserve 1 teaspoon drippings in pan.

Step 2

Place escarole top-down in pan, and press down gently. Cook over medium-high heat for 3 minutes or until wilted. Flip, and cook 1 minute. Remove to cutting board; coarsely chop escarole, discarding core, and transfer to a large bowl.

Step 3

Heat olive oil in a pan over medium heat; add minced shallots, and cook 3 minutes or until golden brown. Add balsamic vinegar, orange juice, dried figs, and sugar to pan; stir to dissolve sugar and thicken. Pour dressing and figs over escarole, tossing gently to coat. Season with salt and pepper. Mound on top of chicken; top with cheese and bacon.

