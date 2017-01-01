- Calories per serving 246
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Protein per serving 24g
- Carbohydrate per serving 13g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 68mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 287mg
- Calcium per serving 26mg
Three-Apple Chicken Salad
Total Antioxidant Capacity: 3,300. Prep: 25 minutes (plus 30 minutes for chilling); Cook: 25 minutes. Three different apple varieties and pecans pump up the antioxidants in this tasty salad.
This is no ordinary chicken salad. Apples and celery are some of the best sources of fiber, and they add a satisfying crunch to the chicken. Cut out the fat even more with fat-free mayonnaise and sour cream. Substitute canned tuna for a variation on this healthy recipe.
How to Make It
Place chicken in a small saucepan and cover with water; bring to a boil. Cover, remove from heat, and let stand 15 minutes. Drain, cool, and coarsely chop chicken.
Combine chicken, apples, celery, and pecans in bowl; toss gently to coat.
Whisk together mayonnaise, sour cream, mustard, tarragon, salt, and pepper. Pour dressing over chicken mixture; toss gently to coat. Cover; chill at least 30 minutes.