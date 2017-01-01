Three-Apple Chicken Salad

Total Antioxidant Capacity: 3,300. Prep: 25 minutes (plus 30 minutes for chilling); Cook: 25 minutes. Three different apple varieties and pecans pump up the antioxidants in this tasty salad.

This is no ordinary chicken salad. Apples and celery are some of the best sources of fiber, and they add a satisfying crunch to the chicken. Cut out the fat even more with fat-free mayonnaise and sour cream. Substitute canned tuna for a variation on this healthy recipe.