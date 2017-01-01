Mashed Potatoes With Sautéed Leeks

Total Antioxidant Capacity: 2,464. Prep: 25 minutes; Cook: 25 minutes. Russet potatoes have about double the antioxidants of plain white and red potatoes. They're also one of the most versatile varieties of potato since they lend themselves to baking, mashing, or boiling.

Despite the creaminess of these mashed potatoes, they're low in cholesterol. For a more nutrient-packed mashed potato, use the sweet potato, a superfood that's rich in beta-carotene, fiber, and vitamin A.