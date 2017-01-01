Mashed Potatoes With Sautéed Leeks

Photo: Beatriz Dacosta
Yield
6 servings (serving size: 3/4 cup)
March 2016

Total Antioxidant Capacity: 2,464. Prep: 25 minutes; Cook: 25 minutes. Russet potatoes have about double the antioxidants of plain white and red potatoes. They're also one of the most versatile varieties of potato since they lend themselves to baking, mashing, or boiling.

Despite the creaminess of these mashed potatoes, they're low in cholesterol. For a more nutrient-packed mashed potato, use the sweet potato, a superfood that's rich in beta-carotene, fiber, and vitamin A.

Ingredients

  • 1 small leek, trimmed and cut in 2 horizontal pieces
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 5 cups finely chopped peeled Russet potato (about 2 pounds)
  • 1/2 cup low-fat buttermilk (1%)
  • 1/4 cup Neufchâtel cheese
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons butter
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 203
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 31g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 13mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 176mg
  • Calcium per serving 67mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cut leek sections lengthwise into matchstick-size pieces.

Step 2

Heat olive oil in a large non- stick skillet over medium heat; add leek, and cook 5 minutes or until softened. Increase heat to medium-high, and sauté 1 minute or until lightly browned, stirring frequently. Remove from heat, and set aside.

Step 3

Place chopped potato in a large saucepan and cover with water; bring to a boil. Cover saucepan, reduce heat, and simmer 12 minutes or until tender. Drain, and return potato to pot. Add buttermilk, Neufchâtel, butter, salt, and freshly ground black pepper; mash with a potato masher until smooth.

Step 4

To serve, place potato mixture in a large serving dish; top with sautéed leeks. Serve immediately.

