Red Bean and Poblano Chili

Total Antioxidant Capacity: 4,498. Small red beans topped the antioxidant list. If you want to make this chili on the stove instead of in a slow cooker, heat the oil in a Dutch oven and cook the onions, garlic, and spices together first. Add the remaining ingredients and simmer until vegetables are tender.

Chili is a great, tasty way to get your fill of nutrients. Beans are packed with fiber, and bell peppers are a great source of vitamin C and antioxidants. Serve with a side of cornbread for dipping.