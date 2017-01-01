Artichoke, Goat Cheese, and Potato Omelet

Total Antioxidant Capacity: 2,247. Russet potatoes and artichoke hearts both made the top 20 list. Oregano ranked as one of the highest in the spice rack.

To limit your portion sizes, cut this recipe in half to make just one omelet, if it's for just one person. Using only egg whites will cut back significantly on saturated fat and cholesterol, which is especially important because goat cheese is high in both as well. Try adding other veggies to boost your fiber intake.