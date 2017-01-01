- Calories per serving 264
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 20g
- Carbohydrate per serving 21g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 218mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 512mg
- Calcium per serving 71mg
Artichoke, Goat Cheese, and Potato Omelet
Total Antioxidant Capacity: 2,247. Russet potatoes and artichoke hearts both made the top 20 list. Oregano ranked as one of the highest in the spice rack.
To limit your portion sizes, cut this recipe in half to make just one omelet, if it's for just one person. Using only egg whites will cut back significantly on saturated fat and cholesterol, which is especially important because goat cheese is high in both as well. Try adding other veggies to boost your fiber intake.
How to Make It
Pierce potato with a fork, and arrange on paper towel in microwave oven. Microwave on HIGH 3 minutes or until done, turning potato after 1 1/2 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes. Peel and coarsely chop potato.
Heat 1/2 teaspoon olive oil in a small nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion, bell pepper, and potato; sauté 3 minutes or until tender. Add artichoke; cook 2 minutes. Add oregano, 1/8 teaspoon salt, and 1/8 teaspoon black pepper. Remove from heat, and set aside.
Combine egg whites, whole eggs, 1/8 teaspoon salt, and 1/8 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl; stir with a whisk.
Heat a small nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1/4 teaspoon olive oil and half of egg mixture, and cook until edges begin to set (about 2 minutes). Lift edges of omelet with a spatula, tilting pan to allow uncooked egg mixture to come in contact with pan. Cook 2 minutes or until set. Spoon half of potato mixture onto half of omelet; sprinkle with half of crumbled goat cheese. Loosen omelet with spatula; fold in half. Cook 2 minutes. Repeat procedure with 1/4 teaspoon olive oil, egg mixture, and potato mixture.