Lemon-Blackberry Parfait

Photo: Beatriz Dacosta
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 parfait)
March 2016

Total Antioxidant Capacity: 5,776. Prep: 10 minutes (plus 20 minutes for freezing). Blackberries and lemon rind add an antioxidant kick to this basic dessert.

Don't feel guilty with this nutrient- and flavor-packed dessert treat. Ice cream is a great source of calcium and vitamin D, crucial for bone health. Lemon rind and blackberries not only add flavor, but they're rich in fiber and antioxidants. While fat-free ice cream contains no fat, it's higher in sugar. Limit your portions to maximize this sweet, nutritious dessert.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon grated lemon rind
  • 3 cups vanilla reduced-fat ice cream (such as Healthy Choice), softened slightly
  • 2 (6-ounce) containers fresh blackberries, rinsed and drained
  • 4 amaretti cookies, crushed

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 237
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 46g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 8mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 74mg
  • Calcium per serving 178mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Stir lemon rind into ice cream until well-blended. Cover ice cream, and return to freezer 20 minutes or until almost firm.

Step 2

To assemble parfait, reserve 4 berries for garnish. Remove ice cream from freezer.

Step 3

Distribute half of remaining ber- ries evenly into the bottoms of four parfait glasses. Distribute half of crushed cookies among the glasses.

Step 4

Distribute half of ice cream among the glasses. Repeat layers, starting with berries and ending with ice cream. Top with reserved berries.

