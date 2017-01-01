- Calories per serving 225
- Fat per serving 18g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 11g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 64g
- Fiber per serving 10g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 174mg
- Calcium per serving 96mg
Mixed Green Salad With Dried Plums and Toasted Pecans
Photo: Beatriz Dacosta
Total Antioxidant Capacity: 9,839. Prep: 15 minutes. Since both prunes and pecans are antioxidant-rich, this salad offers a double punch. The sweet prunes balance the bitter flavor of escarole.
How to Make It
Step 1
To prepare dressing, combine sherry vinegar, honey, and Dijon mustard in a small bowl; stir with a whisk. Gradually add olive oil, stirring with a whisk until blended. Add shallots, salt, and freshly ground black pepper; set aside.
Step 2
Combine escarole and romaine lettuce in a large bowl. Add prunes and pecans, and toss well. Pour vinaigrette over salad; toss gently to coat. Serve immediately.