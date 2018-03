Glazed Polenta With Hot Berry Jam

How to Make It

Step 1 Divide berries evenly among 4 (4-ounce) small bowls or ramekins. Sprinkle each with 1/2 teaspoon granulated sugar; set aside.

Step 2 Combine polenta and milk in a medium saucepan over medium heat; cook 5 minutes or until smooth and hot, stirring with a whisk. Remove polenta mixture from heat; stir in 1 1/2 tablespoons granulated sugar, butter, vanilla, and salt.

Step 3 Preheat broiler.

Step 4 Divide polenta mixture over fruit in bowls; sprinkle 1 teaspoon brown sugar over each bowl. Place bowls on a baking sheet. Broil 1 minute or until sugar melts. Let stand before serving.