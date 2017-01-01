- Calories per serving 232
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 33g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 15mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 572mg
- Calcium per serving 18mg
Polenta-Sausage Ragout
Photo: Leigh Beisch
Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 13 minutes
How to Make It
Step 1
Remove casings from Italian sausage, and combine with bell pepper, corn, onion, and mushrooms in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook, stirring frequently, 7 minutes or until the sausage is crumbled and browned. Set aside.
Step 2
Sprinkle one side of each polenta slice with thyme and ground pepper. Heat oil in large skillet over medium-high heat; cook 4 minutes or until browned. Coat tops of slices with cooking spray; turn and cook 2 minutes or until browned.
Step 3
Spoon 1/2 cup sausage mixture onto each serving plate; top with 2 polenta slices, thyme-side up.
Step 4
Note: Nutritional analysis includes Sugars 5g.