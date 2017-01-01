Parchment-baked Chicken with Arugula, Sage, and Rosemary

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 450°. Follow directions for heart-shaped parchment package at lower left.

Step 2 Unfold parchment heart, and coat lightly with cooking spray, leaving a 2-inch border ungreased at edge.

Step 3 Place 1/2 cup arugula on one side of parchment-paper heart so that it touches fold, but not ungreased border. Place a chicken breast over arugula; sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon sage and 1/2 teaspoon rosemary. Top with 1/4 cup tomato. Sprinkle with one-fourth of salt and black pepper, drizzle with 1 teaspoon olive oil, and top with 1 teaspoon olives, if desired.

Step 4 Fold paper; seal edges with narrow folds. Repeat with the remaining parchment paper, chicken, and other ingredients.