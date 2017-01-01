- Calories per serving 190
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 27g
- Carbohydrate per serving 2g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 73mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 208mg
- Calcium per serving 33mg
Parchment-baked Chicken with Arugula, Sage, and Rosemary
Baking the chicken in parchment paper along with the arugula, tomatoes, rosemary and sage, creates a juicy and flavorful dinner that is sure to impress.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 450°. Follow directions for heart-shaped parchment package at lower left.
Unfold parchment heart, and coat lightly with cooking spray, leaving a 2-inch border ungreased at edge.
Place 1/2 cup arugula on one side of parchment-paper heart so that it touches fold, but not ungreased border. Place a chicken breast over arugula; sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon sage and 1/2 teaspoon rosemary. Top with 1/4 cup tomato. Sprinkle with one-fourth of salt and black pepper, drizzle with 1 teaspoon olive oil, and top with 1 teaspoon olives, if desired.
Fold paper; seal edges with narrow folds. Repeat with the remaining parchment paper, chicken, and other ingredients.
Place packets on baking sheets. Bake at 450° for 20 minutes or until puffy and lightly browned. To serve, open packets and transfer arugula and chicken breast to plates; pour juices over top. Or serve right in packets; carefully transfer to plates and pierce each to allow steam to escape.