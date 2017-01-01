- Calories per serving 82
- Fat per serving 1g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 0.0g
- Carbohydrate per serving 20g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 8mg
- Calcium per serving 14mg
Mango Granita
Photo: Leigh Beisch
Prep: 9 minutes; Freeze: 3 hours. This refreshing dessert is well worth the wait--we promise.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine sliced mango, syrup, and remaining ingredients in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 5 minutes, stirring occasionally until mixture is thickened and mango is very tender. Cool slightly.
Step 2
Pour mixture into a blender, and process until smooth. Pour into an 8-inch baking dish; cover and freeze 3 hours or until firm.
Step 3
Scrape mango mixture with a fork; divide among 4 serving dishes. Serve immediately.