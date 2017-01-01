- Calories per serving 278
- Fat per serving 2g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 57g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 59mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 104mg
- Calcium per serving 257mg
Chocolate-Cinnamon Flan
Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 1 hour. Health Managing Editor Jerry Gulley, who developed this recipe, suggests that you use an 8-inch round cake pan if you don't have a quiche dish. But note that the baking time will need to be adjusted to 1 hour and 50 minutes (the increased height of the flan requires extra time).
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 300°.
Combine granulated sugar and 1 tablespoon water in a small, heavy saucepan. Bring mixture to a boil over medium-high heat; cook 45 seconds, stirring until sugar dissolves. Boil 3 minutes or until golden. Immediately pour mixture into a 9-inch quiche dish coated with cooking spray, tipping quickly until caramelized sugar coats bottom of dish.
Combine 1% low-fat milk and remaining ingredients in blender; process until smooth. Pour milk mixture over syrup in dish. Place dish in a 13- x 9-inch baking pan; add hot water to pan to a depth of 1 inch. Bake at 300° for 55 minutes or until a knife inserted in center comes out clean. Remove dish from pan; cool completely on a wire rack. Cover and chill at least 8 hours.
Note: Nutritional analysis includes Sugars