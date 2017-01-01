- Calories per serving 159
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 27g
- Carbohydrate per serving 2g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 73mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 112mg
- Calcium per serving 18mg
Mojo Chicken
Photo: Leigh Beisch
This favorite Cuban chicken dish is a spicy, flavorful way to prepare bone-in chicken breasts.
Chicken breast is a great source of lean protein. Contrary to popular belief, chicken has the same amount of dietary cholesterol as other meats, but it is lower in saturated fat. Serve this dish with a side of whole grain pasta or couscous for a filling meal.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine juice and next 7 ingredients (through chili flakes) in a large zip-top plastic bag. Add chicken; seal and marinate in refrigerator at least 1 hour and up to
Step 2
Preheat oven to 375°.
Step 3
Place chicken in a 13- x 9-inch baking pan coated with cooking spray. Bake, covered, 20 minutes; uncover and bake 25 minutes or until chicken is done.
Step 4
Note: Nutritional analysis includes Sugars 1g.