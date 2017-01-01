Honey-Lime Plantains

Yield
4 servings (serving size: 3/4 cup)
Steven Petusevsky
March 2016

Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 25 minutes. Look for frozen plantains in the ethnic section of the frozen-food aisle of your supermarket. You can substitute sliced underripe bananas.

Ingredients

  • 3 cups frozen sliced plantains
  • 1/3 cup unsalted pumpkinseed kernels
  • 2 tablespoons honey, lightly heated
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • Cooking spray
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 232
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 47g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 77mg
  • Calcium per serving 10mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°.

Step 2

Place plantains in a large saucepan; add water to just cover. Bring to a boil. Cook 5 minutes or until tender; drain and transfer to large bowl. Stir in pumpkinseed kernels, honey, and salt.

Step 3

Spread mixture on baking pan lined with foil and coated with cooking spray. Bake at 375° for 15 minutes, turning once. Drizzle with juice.

Step 4

Note: Nutritional analysis includes Sugars 26g.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up