- Calories per serving 232
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 47g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 77mg
- Calcium per serving 10mg
Honey-Lime Plantains
Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 25 minutes. Look for frozen plantains in the ethnic section of the frozen-food aisle of your supermarket. You can substitute sliced underripe bananas.
Step 1
Preheat oven to 375°.
Step 2
Place plantains in a large saucepan; add water to just cover. Bring to a boil. Cook 5 minutes or until tender; drain and transfer to large bowl. Stir in pumpkinseed kernels, honey, and salt.
Step 3
Spread mixture on baking pan lined with foil and coated with cooking spray. Bake at 375° for 15 minutes, turning once. Drizzle with juice.
Step 4
Note: Nutritional analysis includes Sugars 26g.