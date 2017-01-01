- Calories per serving 129
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 22g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 107mg
- Calcium per serving 50mg
Cumin-Scented Black Beans With Cilantro
Photo: Leigh Beisch
Add flavor to canned black beans with tomato, onion, bell pepper, cumin and cilantro and serve as a side dish with your favorite Mexican recipes.
Beans are a great carbohydrate complement to any meal. They provide fiber, and when mixed with rice, offer a complete source of protein. If you choose to top with sour cream, go with fat-free.
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat canola or olive oil in a large saucepot over medium heat. Add red onion, tomato, bell pepper, garlic, and cumin. Cook 4 minutes, stirring constantly, until tender.
Step 2
Add beans, reduce heat to medium-low, and cook 10 minutes.
Step 3
Add cilantro and juice, and serve. Garnish with sour cream and chili flakes, if desired.
Step 4
Note: Nutritional analysis includes Sugars 7g.