- Calories per serving 268
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 48g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 104mg
- Calcium per serving 23mg
Coco Rice With Green Onions
Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 25 minutes. Traditional Latin-American rice gets a yellow hue with a spice mixture called Sazón, which contains monosodium glutamate (MSG) and other chemicals. We've used the natural spice turmeric to give our rice a golden glow and added a flavor twist by mixing in coconut. Dried, flaked, unsweetened coconut is found in most Asian stores and natural-food markets.
How to Make It
Heat oil in a medium sauce- pot over medium-high heat. Add onion; sauté 2 minutes or until tender, stirring constantly.
Add rice and turmeric; sauté until rice becomes yellow. Stir in unsweetened coconut.
Add broth and 1/2 cup water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, and season with salt and pepper. Cover and simmer 20 minutes or until tender.
Turn off heat, uncover, and let stand 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork. Stir in green onions, and serve.
Note: Nutritional analysis includes Sugars 2g.