Wild Salmon With Red-Pepper Sauté

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 450°.

Step 2 For salmon, heat oil in large nonstick skillet. Wrap handle with foil, transfer to oven, and warm 5 minutes.

Step 3 Add salmon; sprinkle with half of salt and pepper. Bake 5 minutes. Turn fish; sprinkle with remaining salt and pepper. Bake 5 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with fork.

Step 4 For sauté, heat olive oil in medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Add onion; cook 3 minutes, stirring frequently. Add bell pepper; cook 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Add garlic; cook 30 seconds.