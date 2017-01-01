- Calories per serving 360
- Fat per serving 16g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Protein per serving 34g
- Carbohydrate per serving 11g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 90mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 743mg
- Calcium per serving 44mg
Wild Salmon With Red-Pepper Sauté
Prep: 8 minutes; Cook: 31 minutes
Skinning salmon will cut back on more fat from this already lean protein source. Salmon is a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, which promotes brain health.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 450°.
For salmon, heat oil in large nonstick skillet. Wrap handle with foil, transfer to oven, and warm 5 minutes.
Add salmon; sprinkle with half of salt and pepper. Bake 5 minutes. Turn fish; sprinkle with remaining salt and pepper. Bake 5 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with fork.
For sauté, heat olive oil in medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Add onion; cook 3 minutes, stirring frequently. Add bell pepper; cook 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Add garlic; cook 30 seconds.
Add wine; cook 5 minutes. Sprinkle with salt. Divide pepper mixture evenly among 4 plates; top with salmon. Garnish with basil, if desired.