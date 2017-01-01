Caramelized Onion and Roasted Pepper Frittata

Photo: Leigh Beisch
Yield
6 servings (serving size: 1 wedge)
Susie Ott
March 2016

Prep: 8 minutes; Cook: 33 minutes

Great for brunch, this frittata is low in carbohydrates. Olive oil is a healthy option for frying, and it provides healthy monounsaturated fat.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 thinly sliced sweet or white onion
  • 4 large eggs
  • 6 large egg whites
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 2 tablespoons fat-free milk
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 3/4 cup sliced bottled roasted yellow and red bell peppers

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 133
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 10g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 6g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 147mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 332mg
  • Calcium per serving 106mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add onion; cook 15 minutes or until golden, stirring frequently. Set aside.

Step 3

Combine eggs, egg whites, cheese, milk, salt, and black pepper in a medium bowl, stirring with a whisk.

Step 4

Pour egg mixture into skillet with onion; stir to evenly distribute eggs. Top with bell pepper in a bicycle-spoke pattern. Cook 2 minutes or until edges begin to set. Wrap handle of skillet with foil; transfer to oven.

Step 5

Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 15 minutes or until frittata is set. Cut into 6 wedges.

Step 6

Note: Nutritional analysis includes Sugars 3g.

