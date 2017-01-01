Red Pepper, Goat Cheese, and Fresh Mint Wraps

Photo: Leigh Beisch
Prep Time
10 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour
Yield
4 wraps (serving size: 1 wrap, sliced)
Susie Ott
March 2016

Take your tastebuds for a spin with tangy red pepper, goat cheese, and fresh mint sandwich wraps.

Serve this exotic wraps as an appetizer or for lunch. Spinach tortillas give a little bit of your daily requirement of vegetables, but try other wraps like sundried tomato or pesto.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1 (4-ounce) package goat cheese
  • 4 tablespoons chopped fresh mint
  • 4 (8-inch) spinach tortillas
  • 1/2 cup chopped bottled roasted red bell peppers
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 254
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 10g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 33g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 13mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 506mg
  • Calcium per serving 63mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine cheese and mint in bowl.

Step 2

Wrap tortillas in paper towel. Microwave on HIGH 20 seconds.

Step 3

Spread each tortilla with 2 tablespoons cheese mixture. Divide peppers evenly among tortillas; sprinkle with salt. Roll up tortillas; wrap each tightly in plastic wrap, twisting ends to secure. Chill 1 hour.

Step 4

Unwrap tortillas. Cut each wrap into 4 pieces, cutting one end of each piece diagonally and one end straight across so the piece can stand on end (see photo above).

Step 5

Note: Nutritional analysis includes Sugars 2g.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up