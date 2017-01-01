- Calories per serving 254
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 10g
- Carbohydrate per serving 33g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 13mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 506mg
- Calcium per serving 63mg
Red Pepper, Goat Cheese, and Fresh Mint Wraps
Take your tastebuds for a spin with tangy red pepper, goat cheese, and fresh mint sandwich wraps.
Serve this exotic wraps as an appetizer or for lunch. Spinach tortillas give a little bit of your daily requirement of vegetables, but try other wraps like sundried tomato or pesto.
How to Make It
Combine cheese and mint in bowl.
Wrap tortillas in paper towel. Microwave on HIGH 20 seconds.
Spread each tortilla with 2 tablespoons cheese mixture. Divide peppers evenly among tortillas; sprinkle with salt. Roll up tortillas; wrap each tightly in plastic wrap, twisting ends to secure. Chill 1 hour.
Unwrap tortillas. Cut each wrap into 4 pieces, cutting one end of each piece diagonally and one end straight across so the piece can stand on end (see photo above).
Note: Nutritional analysis includes Sugars 2g.