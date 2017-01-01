- Calories per serving 588
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 32g
- Carbohydrate per serving 85g
- Fiber per serving 12g
- Cholesterol per serving 55mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 791mg
- Calcium per serving 124mg
Lemony Pasta With Chicken and Spinach
High in iron (4 mg) and chromium (27 micrograms, or mcg); for women ages 19 to 50, iron RDA is 18 mg and chromium reference daily intake (RDI) is 120 mcg. Prep: 12 minutes; Cook: 20 minutes.
How to Make It
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook 5 minutes per side or until done. Transfer with tongs to a cutting board. Cool; shred with hands.
Combine onions, raisins, rind, ginger, and salt in a large skillet over medium heat; cook 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Stir in vinegar and pepper.
Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Stir in spinach just before draining. Drain pasta and spinach; return to pot, stir in onion mixture and chicken, and toss well before serving. Garnish with pine nuts, if desired.
Note: Nutritional analysis includes Sugars 22g.