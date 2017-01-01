Lemony Pasta With Chicken and Spinach

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook 5 minutes per side or until done. Transfer with tongs to a cutting board. Cool; shred with hands.

Combine onions, raisins, rind, ginger, and salt in a large skillet over medium heat; cook 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Stir in vinegar and pepper.

Step 3

Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Stir in spinach just before draining. Drain pasta and spinach; return to pot, stir in onion mixture and chicken, and toss well before serving. Garnish with pine nuts, if desired.