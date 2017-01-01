- Calories per serving 262
- Fat per serving 20g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 10g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 15g
- Carbohydrate per serving 6g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 47mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 463mg
- Calcium per serving 54mg
Thai-Style Beef Salad
High in vitamin B12 (1.3 mcg); RDA for women is 2.4 mcg. Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 25 minutes. You can use a cheaper cut of beef, such as flank steak, for this dish.
How to Make It
Bring 3 quarts of water to a boil in a large saucepan. Add beef, reduce heat to medium-high, and simmer 25 minutes or until medium-rare. Remove beef from saucepan with tongs, cover beef with aluminum foil, and let stand 10 minutes.
Combine canola oil, lime juice, fish sauce, soy sauce, sugar, and red pepper flakes in a small bowl, stirring with a whisk. Set aside.
Combine watercress, mint, cilantro, radishes, onion, and lemon rind in a large bowl; refrigerate, covered, until ready to serve.
Cut beef crosswise into 1/2-inch thick slices, then into long strips. Add beef and dressing to watercress mixture, and toss gently to coat.