Peanut Butter-Oatmeal Cookies

Yield
30 cookies (serving size: 1 cookie)
Lori Longbotham
March 2016

Source of vitamin B6 (0.05 mg); RDA for women is 1.3 mg. Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 12 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup regular oats
  • 1 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup dried sour cherries
  • 1 cup natural-style chunky peanut butter (such as Smucker's)
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 132
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 16g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 17mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 49mg
  • Calcium per serving 10mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 375°.

Step 2

Pulse oats in a food processor until finely ground. Add sugar and cherries; process until coarsely ground.

Step 3

Combine peanut butter and butter in a medium bowl. Beat with an electric mixer at low speed until light and fluffy. Add eggs, vanilla, and salt; beat until smooth. Add oat mixture; beat until blended. Stir in flour with a rubber spatula until well-blended; use your hands if necessary.

Step 4

Drop dough by level 1/8-cupfuls 2 inches apart onto ungreased baking sheets. Flatten with a fork, leaving an imprint on top. Bake for 12 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove from pans; cool.

Step 5

Note: Nutritional analysis includes Sugars 9g.

