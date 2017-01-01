Broccoli Rabe and Cheese Pizza

Photo: Leigh Beisch
Yield
8 servings (serving size: 2 slices)
Lori Longbotham
March 2016

High in calcium (225 mg); RDA for women ages 19 to 50 is 1,000 mg. Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 18 minutes. This pizza provides a hefty chunk of a woman's daily calcium requirement, so enjoy it without the guilt.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound broccoli rabe (or broccoli)
  • 3 cups water
  • 1 tablespoon cornmeal
  • 1 (10-ounce) can refrigerated pizza crust dough
  • 1 1/2 cups light tomato-and-basil pasta sauce (such as Classico)
  • 1 cup grated mozzarella cheese
  • 1 cup (4 ounces) freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 224
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 25g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 20mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 683mg
  • Calcium per serving 225mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°.

Step 2

Remove and discard tough ends from broccoli rabe stems; coarsely chop stems, leaves, and florets.

Step 3

Bring 3 cups water to a boil in a large nonstick skillet. Add broccoli rabe; cook 2 minutes or until tender. Drain and rinse with cold water. Dry on paper towels.

Step 4

Sprinkle baking sheet with cornmeal. Unroll dough onto baking sheet; pat into a 12- x 14-inch rectangle. Top with sauce, broccoli rabe, and cheeses. Bake at 400° for 15 minutes or until crust is lightly browned. Sprinkle the floor of the oven with water 2-3 times to create steam for a crispier crust.

Step 5

Note: Nutritional analysis includes Sugars 5g.

