- Calories per serving 156
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 16g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 560mg
- Calcium per serving 36mg
Cabbage Salad with Ginger-Soy Dressing
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Whisk together first 6 ingredients in a small bowl.
Step 2
Combine 1/4 cup dressing with napa cabbage and remaining ingredients, tossing well to coat. Cover mixture, and refrigerate at least 3 hours. Refrigerate remaining dressing, covered, up to two weeks.
Step 3
Note: Ginger Extract contains few calories and no fat or cholesterol, so these values are not included in the salad's nutritional analysis.
Essentials of Asian Cuisine: Fundamentals and Favorite Recipes