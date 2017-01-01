Cabbage Salad with Ginger-Soy Dressing

Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 cup salad and 1 tablespoon dressing)
Corrine Trang
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup rice vinegar
  • 1/4 cup mirin (sweet rice wine)
  • 1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1 teaspoon dark sesame oil
  • 2 cups thinly sliced napa (Chinese) or Savoy cabbage
  • 2 cups grated carrot
  • 2 green onions, chopped
  • 10 large mint leaves, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 156
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 16g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 560mg
  • Calcium per serving 36mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Whisk together first 6 ingredients in a small bowl.

Step 2

Combine 1/4 cup dressing with napa cabbage and remaining ingredients, tossing well to coat. Cover mixture, and refrigerate at least 3 hours. Refrigerate remaining dressing, covered, up to two weeks.

Step 3

Note: Ginger Extract contains few calories and no fat or cholesterol, so these values are not included in the salad's nutritional analysis.

Essentials of Asian Cuisine: Fundamentals and Favorite Recipes

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up