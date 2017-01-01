Greek Chicken with Angel Hair Pasta

Becky Luigart-Stayner
Yield
8 servings (serving size: 1/2 chicken breast, about 1/2 cup tomato mixture, and about 1 cup pasta)
Heather Lanzone
March 2016

"I came up with this dish from a basic recipe that called for chicken, spices, and tomatoes, and then I added some of my own favorites to it." -Heather Lanzone, Spokane, WA

Make this healthy pasta dish even healthier with whole wheat angel hair pasta. It's rich in fiber and healthy, complex carbohydrates to keep you feeling full longer.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound uncooked angel hair pasta
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 4 (6-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breasts, halved
  • 2 cups chopped red onion
  • 1 cup chopped yellow bell pepper
  • 6 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon dried basil
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 2 (14.5-ounce) cans diced tomatoes with basil, garlic, and oregano
  • 3/4 cup (3 ounces) feta cheese, crumbled

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 400
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 16%
  • Fat per serving 7.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Protein per serving 30g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 54.3g
  • Fiber per serving 3.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 60mg
  • Iron per serving 3.9mg
  • Sodium per serving 694mg
  • Calcium per serving 148mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat.

Step 2

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken to pan; sauté 3 minutes on each side. Add onion and next 5 ingredients (through tomatoes) to pan; stir well. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 25 minutes or until chicken is done. Remove from heat; sprinkle with cheese. Serve with pasta.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up