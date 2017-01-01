- Calories per serving 328
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 25%
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Protein per serving 23.8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 38.3g
- Fiber per serving 3.9g
- Cholesterol per serving 23mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 891mg
- Calcium per serving 451mg
Easy Meatless Manicotti
Whip up this meatless manicotti for a vegetarian version of a favorite Italian pasta dish.
Cheese pasta dishes don't always have to be extremely high in fat. This recipe calls for fat-free cheese, so you get the flavor, the calcium but not all the saturated fat.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375°.
Combine 1 1/2 cups mozzarella, cottage cheese, and the next 5 ingredients (through black pepper) in a medium bowl. Spoon about 3 tablespoons cheese mixture into each uncooked manicotti. Pour half of tomato-basil pasta sauce into a 13 x 9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Arrange stuffed shells in a single layer over sauce, and top with the remaining sauce. Pour 1 cup water into dish. Sprinkle the remaining 1/2 cup mozzarella evenly over sauce. Cover tightly with foil. Bake at 375° for 1 hour or until shells are tender. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.