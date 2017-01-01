Chocolate Malted Cookies

Yield
2 1/2 dozen cookies (serving size: 1 cookie)
March 2016

Four types of chocolate make these cookies an extra-special treat for the chocolate lover in your family.

Take a trip down memory lane with every bite of these tasty treats inspired by a soda fountain classic. Chocolate syrup adds authentic flavor without fat, while a combination of regular-size and mini–morsels ensure more yummy mouthfuls of antioxidant-rich chocolate with less calories.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup packed brown sugar
  • 6 tablespoons malted milk powder (such as Carnation)
  • 5 tablespoons butter, softened
  • 3 tablespoons chocolate syrup
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • 1 large egg
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup milk chocolate chips
  • 1/3 cup semisweet chocolate minichips

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 125
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
  • Fat per serving 3.9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Protein per serving 1.9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 20.8g
  • Fiber per serving 0.5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 14mg
  • Iron per serving 0.7mg
  • Sodium per serving 124mg
  • Calcium per serving 28mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Combine first 6 ingredients in a large bowl; beat with a mixer at medium speed for 2 minutes or until light and fluffy. Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flour, baking soda, and salt in a medium bowl; stir with a whisk. Gradually add flour mixture to sugar mixture, beating at low speed until well blended. Stir in the milk chocolate chips and semisweet chocolate minichips.

Step 3

Drop dough by heaping teaspoonfuls 2 inches apart onto baking sheets. Bake at 350° for 10 minutes. Cool on pans 2 minutes or until firm. Remove cookies from pans; cool on wire racks.

