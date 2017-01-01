- Calories per serving 125
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
- Fat per serving 3.9g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Protein per serving 1.9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 20.8g
- Fiber per serving 0.5g
- Cholesterol per serving 14mg
- Iron per serving 0.7mg
- Sodium per serving 124mg
- Calcium per serving 28mg
Chocolate Malted Cookies
Four types of chocolate make these cookies an extra-special treat for the chocolate lover in your family.
Take a trip down memory lane with every bite of these tasty treats inspired by a soda fountain classic. Chocolate syrup adds authentic flavor without fat, while a combination of regular-size and mini–morsels ensure more yummy mouthfuls of antioxidant-rich chocolate with less calories.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Combine first 6 ingredients in a large bowl; beat with a mixer at medium speed for 2 minutes or until light and fluffy. Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flour, baking soda, and salt in a medium bowl; stir with a whisk. Gradually add flour mixture to sugar mixture, beating at low speed until well blended. Stir in the milk chocolate chips and semisweet chocolate minichips.
Drop dough by heaping teaspoonfuls 2 inches apart onto baking sheets. Bake at 350° for 10 minutes. Cool on pans 2 minutes or until firm. Remove cookies from pans; cool on wire racks.