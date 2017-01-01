Mini Ice-Cream Cakes

These fun little cakes are the perfect shade of pink for a little girl's birthday—or just for fun. Use any ice cream or frozen yogurt flavor to tailor it to the guest of honor's preference. You can assemble and freeze the cakes up to a day in advance.

These bite size ice cream cakes are a perfect way to get your sugar fix and leave you feeling satisifed. Ice cream, although high in fat, is a great source of calcium.