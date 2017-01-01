- Calories per serving 274
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 24%
- Fat per serving 7.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Protein per serving 4.6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 47g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 49mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 246mg
- Calcium per serving 82mg
Mini Ice-Cream Cakes
These fun little cakes are the perfect shade of pink for a little girl's birthday—or just for fun. Use any ice cream or frozen yogurt flavor to tailor it to the guest of honor's preference. You can assemble and freeze the cakes up to a day in advance.
These bite size ice cream cakes are a perfect way to get your sugar fix and leave you feeling satisifed. Ice cream, although high in fat, is a great source of calcium.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Coat a 15 x 10-inch jelly-roll pan with cooking spray; line bottom of pan with wax paper. Coat wax paper with cooking spray; set aside.
Place sugar and butter in a large bowl; beat with a mixer at medium speed 5 minutes or until well blended. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition.
Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt, stirring well with a whisk. Add flour mixture and buttermilk alternately to sugar mixture, beginning and ending with flour mixture; mix after each addition. Beat in extracts. Pour batter into prepared pan. Sharply tap pan once on counter to remove air bubbles. Bake at 350° for 20 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan 10 minutes on a wire rack; remove from pan. Carefully peel off wax paper; cool completely on wire rack. Place cake on a large platter or cutting board; refrigerate until cold (about 2 hours).
Spread ice cream evenly over top of cake; cover with plastic wrap. Freeze until firm (6 hours to overnight).
Uncover cake. Cut cake with a 2-inch round cutter into 24 cake rounds. Discard scraps. Working quickly, place one cake round, ice cream side up, in a paper muffin cup liner; top with another cake round, ice cream side down. Repeat procedure with remaining cake rounds to form 12 filled ice-cream cakes.
Combine whipped topping and cherry juice, if desired. Top each cake with 2 tablespoons whipped topping; arrange 1 maraschino cherry on each cake. Freeze until ready to serve. Let ice-cream cakes stand at room temperature 5 minutes before serving.