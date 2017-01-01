Carrot Sheet Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

Moist, rich, and lightly spiced, this carrot cake received our Test Kitchens' highest rating. We call for a metal baking pan for the cake; if you use a glass baking dish, which conducts heat better than metal, decrease the baking temperature to 325°, and begin checking for doneness after 25 minutes. For the best frosting consistency, use softened butter and cold cream cheese, and add the powdered sugar in batches.

Carrot cake is a sneaky but delicious way to get in some vegetables with your dessert. But don't try to get your day's servings of veggies through cake; it's still high in fat.